Picture special: Curtain comes down on Goodwood's 2024 season of racing

A fine end to a memorable season – that was the verdict as another year of flat racing at Goodwood came to an end on Sunday.

The racecourse’s traditional season finale was extremely well-attended as racegoers made the most of the last opportunity to watch racing at the idyllic spot until next spring.

A card of seven races included the Alderbrook Handicap, Goodwood’s annual race for jump jockeys, won this year by Charlie Deutsch on board the Amanda Perrett-trained Zikany.

See pictures from the season finale – by Malcolm Wells

Castle Gates - ridden by Oisin Murphy - on the way to victory on the final day of Goodwood's 2024 season | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Later on there was a double for a Sussex yard which is also associated more with the jumps than the flat – as Gary and Josh Moore sent Alpha Crucis and Platinum Prince to post to win the final two races. The latter was a 66/1 victor.

The Moores have had a successful season at Goodwood but the track’s top trainer for a fourth straight year was Andrew Balding, for whom Qetaifan was a last-day winner.

Ed Arkell, director of racing at Goodwood, said it was an upbeat end to the year in keeping with the rest of the season.

“We had another really good crowd and the weather held up.

"The Alderbrook is always good fun – it always brings out some banter between the flat and jump jockeys. I think the jump jockeys enjoy it and would quite a run at Glorious Goodwood!

"All in all it’s been a really great season. Glorious week was fabulous with great weather – and a lot of horses we’ve seen here this season have gone on to run well elsewhere.”

See Malcolm Wells' gallery from the finale on the Observer app today