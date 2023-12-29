Picture special: Hailsham Harriers hit the heights at home and abroad

Hailsham Harriers had a delightful December – recording some fantastic finishes and top times in races near and far.

On a chilly Saturday morning, two brave Harriers, Michael Husarz and Marcos Jarvis, took part in the inaugural UK Ultra Winter 55 mile race. Starting at Helen Gardens in Eastbourne the route heads up and over the South Downs towards Firle, Glynde and Lewes before finishing back in Eastbourne. These two Warriors joined over 100 runners in temperatures on the day not exceeding four degrees. They both finished together in an impressive 14:23:59.

Three Harriers, Julie Lewis-Clements, Louise Williams and Claire Hope, joined 300 Father Christmas's to run the Bexhill Lions Santa dash. Held along Bexhill promenade and open to all abilities, entrants could run or walk a 2K or 5K distance. Julie, Louise and Claire then joined their team mates in Abbotts Wood where the club put on a festive Christmas run combined with a treasure hunt for it's members, finishing with a wonderful Christmas Jumper themed dinner at the neighbouring pub - The Old Oak Inn. Despite a day of constant rain, the Hailsham spirit shone through.

Faced with more soggy weather conditions, 12 Harriers competed in the Mince Pie 10 mile race at Peacehaven. Organised by the Nice Work events team together with Seaford Striders, this was a sell out race with 485 runners taking part, many embracing Christmas attire. Hailsham ladies, Aislinn Darvell 1:13:05 and Lianne Leakey 1:13:06 both took to the podium placing second and third female overall on a undulating course in tough conditions. All runners received a bespoke medal and, of course, a mince pie.

Twenty-eight Harriers flew to sunnier climates to race the Malaga Half marathon and Marathon. With temperatures in the early 20s, it was all sunshine and smiles as among many fabulous performances, nine Harriers achieved new half marathon personal bests - Mark Bassett 1:35:36, Robin Warwick 1:40:13, Chris Little 1:43:42, Nadine Reynolds 1:44:57, Ed Diplock 1:46:39, Connie Griffin 1:46:45, Katy Reed 1:49:00, Sam Neame 1:54:46 and Victoria Little 1:59:46, whilst in the Marathon, Adam Davies 3:10:52 and Ladies’ captain Helen O'Sullivan 3:28:39 also ran new personal bests.

Harriers put on their annual club event, The Turkey Trot, whereby members compete against each other in a time adjusted 5K route. The first Harrier home is the winner of a Christmas Turkey. Club committee member and events planner, Felicity Williams, became victorious in the Turkey quest this year with Audrey Haddon, fastest lady and Dave Garratt, fastest male.

On the night, as well as collecting donations for Hailsham Foodbank, the club holds a ballot for it's sought after 2024 London Marathon place, of which Tom Bilton became the lucky winner. For Hailsham Junior runners, they also compete against each other in a time adjusted race - The Chicken Run, with all members receiving special prizes and a Mince Pie buffett.

Pett Wood was the home of the Christmas Pudding Dash, organised by the Nice Work events team. Three hardy Harriers, Katie Manley 45:06, Kevin 56:50 and Jayne Morris 56:50 donned their festive outfits to tackle the mud and the hills, with each runner at the end receiving a themed medal and a Christmas Pudding.

Hailsham took part in the third race of the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League, held at Newplace Farm, Framfield and organised by Uckfield runners. It was a muddy affair which saw twenty-four Harriers compete in a field of 374 runners with some Winter sunshine even making an appearance. Running for Hailsham in their debut race saw Kevin Morris storm over the line in a magnificent 52:52. He joins his wife Jayne and daughter Abi in making it a truly family affair within team Hailsham.

With more action planned into the New Year, where Hailsham Harriers will be celebrating 40 glorious running years, head over to the club website to find out more about joining this friendly running club, open to all abilities, for both senior and junior runners; see hailsham-harriers.org.uk

Hailsham Harriers would like to wish all readers and followers a very Happy New Year.

Report written by Helen O’Sullivan

1 . Hailsham Harriers in December 2023 Santa Dash Bexhill (Julie LC, Louise, Claire) (1).jpeg Hailsham Harriers out and about for race action in December 2023 Photo: courtesy of Hailsham Harriers

2 . Hailsham Harriers in December 2023 HH christmas Run (Louisa Geer, Kirstie Groves, Cathy Gilling, Gemma Mulhern).jpeg Hailsham Harriers out and about for race action in December 2023 Photo: courtesy of Hailsham Harriers

3 . Hailsham Harriers in December 2023 Mince Pie 10 2023 Aislinn and Lianne.jpeg Hailsham Harriers out and about for race action in December 2023 Photo: courtesy of Hailsham Harriers