Picture special: HY athletes in fine form in Crawley, London and Rye

In the women’s events, Sonnii Pine and Deb Read ran the 100m, Carly Hopkins and Deb the 200m, Carly and Sonnii the 400m and Sonnii and Becky the 800m. Becky and Deb ran the 1500m and 1500m/2000m steeplechase with Carly and Becky for the 300m/5000m.

Carly tackled the 100m and 400m hurdles with Sonnii and Deb for the high, long and triple jumps.

Michelle Harrod flew the flag in field events competing in the shotput, discus, hammer and javelin. Deb, Becky, Michelle and Carly formed the 4x100m and 4x400m relay team.

For the men, David Holland ran the 100m and joined Adam Morrissy in the 200m and 400m. David Ervine and John Bridger competed the 800m with David winning in 2:00.6.

Adam ran the 1500m, David Ervine the 3000m/500m, winning the 3000m steeplechase. David Holland competing in the 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shotput, discus, hammer and javelin. Adam, David H, John and David E formed the 4x100 and 4x400 relay team.

Isabella Buchanan was at the prestigious invite-only U15 800m event at the Night of the 10,000m PB.

This was her first major race in the U15 age category among much older and experienced peers. She finished in 2:17 for a new PB and eighth place overall.

It was a super Sunday at the Youth Development League in Mile End, London, for the U13s and U15s. Many HY juniors competed in extra events to earn points for the club.

For the U15 girls Beth Wilson and Sophie Smith ran the 100m, Antalia Cole and Sophie the 200m. Antalia and Ava Morrissy the 300m, Antalia finishing second.

Florence Tewkesbury and Ava ran the 800m and did the javelin. Megan Hopkins-Parry and Kitty Morgan took on the 1500m, Ellen Gates the 75m hurdles. Beth Wilson won the pole vault in 2.30m and competed in the high jump, with Sophie and Kitty in the long jump. Antalia and Megan threw the hammer, Megan and Ellen the shotput and Ellen and Sophie the discus. The 4x100m relay involved Kitty, Ellen, Sophie and Ava; the 4x300 relay Sophie, Beth, Florence and Antalia.

In the U15 boys’ events Aidan Larkin and Zion Okojie took on the 80m hurdles, Aidan finishing 3rd. Aidan also did the 800m and shotput. Zion was in the top three in the 1500m and also competed in the long jump.

In the U13 girls events Alyssa Cornford, Mia Lennard, Jessica Wilson, Tera Buckland, Francesca Tarrant and Amelia Skelton starred, as did Tommy Mills, Ben Sims, Henry Sully, Noah Mayhew in the U13 boys.

Rye five-mile results: Joseph O'Gorman (5th) 34:57, Richard Benn 36:41, Chris Castleman 39:21, Susannah Gates 42:40, Gary Bennett 42:58, Holly Wigmore 46:51, Jo Harrod 56:24, Michelle Harrod 1:02:29. Ten-mile: Aaron Bourner 1:15:05, Tina Wren 1:23:59.

