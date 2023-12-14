Picture special: Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Award winners and finalists are celebrated

It’s been a memorable year for sport in Sussex – and this picture gallery celebrates some of the sportspeople, staff and volunteers who have made it a success.

The Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards, formerly known as the Sussex Sport Awards, shone a light on the incredible work going on in Sussex’s sport and physical activity sector.

The Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards took place at the Sussex County Cricket Ground in Hove, organised by Active Sussex, and we have reported on the winners and other finalists on this website and in our newspapers over the past couple of weeks. This story runs through all the winners and others who were shortlisted.

Now on this page and the ones linked are the best of the pictures from the night, showing winners and runners-up with their awards and certificates. The pictures come courtesy of Nick Ford Studio.

Celebrate these great sporting folk – then start thinking about whether you could be involved in 2024.

1 . Winners and finalists at the 2023 Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards (19).jpg Winners and finalists at the Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards for 2023 Photo: Nick Ford Studio

2 . Winners and finalists at the 2023 Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards (1).jpg Winners and finalists at the Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards for 2023 Photo: Nick Ford Studio

3 . Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Award finalists.jpg Winners and finalists at the Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards for 2023 Photo: Nick Ford Studio

4 . Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Award winners.jpg Winners and finalists at the Sussex Sport and Physical Activity Awards for 2023 Photo: Nick Ford Studio