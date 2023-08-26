Pictures, video and reports from Goodwood's bank holiday weekend of racing

Goodwood’s three-day extravaganza of racing and family entertainment is in full swing – with the Group 2 Celebration Mile taking centre stage today (Saturday).

The weekend of action began on Friday night, when the Chichester Observer Fillies’ Handicap was won by the 10// favourite Queen Emma, ridden by Adam Farragher for William Haggas.

Callum Shepherd rode a double – winning on two 7/2 winners, Zain Nights and Liberalist, in two William Hill-sponsored contests.

The six-race card was followed by a wonderful fireworks display while cicrus entertainers and musicians entertained crowds between races.

It was the start of a weekend festival that has become one of the highlights of the Goodwood racing calendar, with Saturday’s top-class racecard containing the Celebration Mile and the Prestige Stakes, and Sunday’s racing featuring the William Hill Selling Stakes.

Other Friday winners were Alcazan, Heartfullofstars and Dream By Day.

We’ll have further reports, pictures and video from Goodwood as the weekend continues.

1 . Friday night's action at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (3).jpg Friday night's action at Goodwood Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Friday night's action at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (5).jpg Friday night's action at Goodwood Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Friday night's action at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (2).jpg Steve Bone, centre, and Clive Bennett, left, present the Chichester Observer Fillies' Handicap tophy to one of the owners of Queen Emma Photo: Charlie Owen