Plumpton and Lingfield offer Easter days out to race along to

A day at the races is the ultimate family day out this Easter and the perfect way to get outside and spend time together, says Great British Racing.

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

With three fixtures taking place across two racecourses in our area, there will be something for everyone to enjoy over the Easter weekend.

The fixtures, taking place at Plumpton and Lingfield Park Racecourses have families in mind with extra entertainment on offer – and under-18s race free at all fixtures.

Horse racing provides the perfect stage for family fun and there are so many opportunities to explore between races, whether you fancy grabbing a bite to eat or wandering down to the parade ring to get up close and see the magnificent racehorses first hand.

A day at the races can be enjoyed by all the family | Picture: Great British Racing
As well as watching the thrilling racing, there will be plenty of entertainment and activities on offer across all fixtures, which is also free.

Set to be fun for all the family, Plumpton racecourse is hosting an Easter Festival on Sunday 9 and Monday 10 April where racegoers will get the chance to enjoy a funfair, assault course and a petting zoo.

For those looking for high-octane sporting action, the All-Weather Championships Vase Day is taking place at Lingfield Park Racecourse on Good Friday (7 April) with £395,000 in prize money on offer across seven spectacular races.

Racegoers can expect an electric atmosphere set to the sound of hooves thundering past the finish line, it’s an event not to be missed. Extra family entertainment includes pony rides, Easter egg hunts, Easter crafts and funfair rides.

Tickets can be booked via the racecourse website.

Fixtures

Good Friday, 7th April, Lingfield Park: Good Friday All Weather Championship Vase Day

Easter Sunday, 9th April, Plumpton: Easter Festival - Day One

Easter Monday, 10th April, Plumpton: Easter Festival – Day Two

To find more on upcoming race days, visit greatbritishracing.com/everyonesturf/

