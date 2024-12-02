Plumpton preview and tips: Can Clermont strike Gold?

The latest jumps meeting of the Winter at Plumpton arrives on Monday afternoon with a seven-race offering to kick off the week.

Racing gets under way at 12.20pm with a maiden hurdle in class four before the meeting comes to a close just over three hours later at 3.30pm with a bumper - a Flat race ran over Jumps rules.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full meeting preview of Plumpton’s card on Monday courtesy of Sporting Life.

The opening contest of the day (12.20) sees a field of eight head to the start for the two and a half mile maiden hurdle in class four. Trainer Jamie Snowden could get the card off to a good start with Julius Des Pictons, picked up for €120,000 from France and was a runner-up on British debut at Uttoxeter a month and a repeat of that performance could see him go one better here. Geturguccion looks a solid opponent however, a runner-up in two bumper starts this spring and then chased home Dameofthecotswolds in a Ludlow novice in October so that puts her very much in the frame here.

Theonlywayiswessex races off the same mark as when a very good course and distance second 28 days ago and rates the selection race two of Monday’s card (12.50) - a two mile and three furlong handicap chase in class four. Havaila for local trainer Gary Moore rates the next best, a winner of hurdles and showed decent enough form on the Flat and steps over the bigger obstacles for the first time here so he’s much respected.

A one mile and seven furlong novices’ hurdle marks race three of the Plumpton meeting in class four (1.20). Korus would have likely bagged a win at Huntingdown on hurdles debut four weeks ago if the distance was a couple of strides further so he can take the win this time with improvement expected for that run for trainer Warren Greatrex. Fromhereoteternity rates the big threat from the Jennie Candlish yard, a winner at Worcester and Hexham but was turned over at odds-on at Newcastle though drops back to a preferred trip here.

Batwomen looks the one to beat in race four (1.50) having won in smooth fashion at Fontwell back in October having finished runner-up on two starts prior to that for trainer Neil Mulholland, while race five of the day (2.20) could go to Gold Clermont at a big price, a previous course and distance winner that was a bit rusty last time out though reverts back to fences here off a lenient-looking mark of 110.

Champion jockey from last season Harry Cobden is a noteworthy booking for the Jim and Suzi Best-trained Sullivan Bay in race six of the Plumpton card on Monday (2.55). Sullivan Bay showed next to nothing for former trainer Henrietta Knight but got back to winning ways on his first start for his new yard at Chelmsford in October and was third at Southwell last time out so could well get off the mark here with the booking of Cobden.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the bumper at 3.30 and trainer Snowden could well bookend the card with a winner in the last, as his runner Tiptoptim should be bang up there in the card-closer, a £70,000 recruit from the Irish point-to-point scene after a sole win and the Snowden yard has a very good track record in this sphere.

Plumpton selections - Monday

12.20 - Julius Des Pictons

12.50 - Theonlywayiswessex

1.20 - Korus

1.50 - Batwomen

2.20 - Gold Clermont

2.55 - Sullivan Bay

3.30 - Tiptoptim