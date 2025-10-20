Racing is back at Plumpton on Monday afternoon, when a seven-race meeting features four hurdle races and three steeplechases.

Plumpton Racecourse is one of the top rated UK racing venue, according to the Racing Post, so this meeting is well worth a visit.

Read on for a full preview of and tips for the Plumpton card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bet offers.

We begin with a two-mile novices’ hurdle (2.10). Half of the field are switching codes from the Flat for the first time; Dizziwizzbang, Dayzee and Robbo, with the latter having been the highest rated in that sphere. Chris Gordon’s new recruit Diamond Hunter was a useful maiden pointer and could go nicely, but Paul Nicholls’ Kajikia is the one to beat on form at present. This son of It’s Gino was a bumper winner last term who began the new season winning here over half a mile further. It might be, though, that Gary and Josh Moore’s Robbo has the better turn of foot for two miles, but of course has to prove that he can stay.

There's action at Plumpton Racecourse on Monday afternoon | Pic submitted by Plumpton

A handicap chase follows, run over two and a half miles (2.40). Polly Gundry’s King Of The Story won his last start over this trip at Warwick and finds himself higher in the weights now, so might find this to be beyond him until he comes a few pounds back down the handicap. Alex Hales’ Gone In Sixty looks a better option, on a very workable looking mark and given five pounds by claiming rider Alice Stevens.

Race three is a two-mile handicap hurdle (3.10). A winner two starts ago, the progressive Hill Station still looks competitive despite a recent rise in the weights, while top-weight Fascinating Lips is given a chance by the employ of 10-pound claiming rider Ben Pollard. Superstylin, who won over fences in September, is back over the smaller obstacles for the first time since 2023 and should have a chance if taking to them again.

The fourth race is a two and a half mile handicap chase (3.40). James Owen’s Hecouldbetheone is the top-rated, having won over fences twice in the summer. Joe Tizzard’s War Lord won his last start at Fontwell over hurdles, so comes here in good form but must apply that to the larger obstacles at a higher mark. The Charlie Longsdon-trained Alien Storm is a consistent type who tends to run good races at the top of the handicap, so he must be taken seriously as the second best in the race on ratings.

A two-mile handicap hurdle follows (4.10). Model Approach has changed hands a few times within the last few months, but is capable of a good race and, if making a good start for his new trainer Evan Williams, he could prove to be well treated. Alan King’s Nap Hand is on his last winning mark from the summer so should be involved, but winter jumping tends to be a more difficult task due to more competitive fields.

Second to last is a three and a quarter mile novices’ handicap chase (4.42). We have just four runners here, with Paul Nicholls’ Ken Roy returning for the new season as the top weight. He pulled up in his final three runs of last term, and has since had wind surgery. He might be best watched for now, to see if this has proven effective. Masterdream is on a new high mark today but is well proven in races like this, so has a chance, while Blackacre might be well enough placed to win this under five-pound claimer Ellis Collier.

Finally, racing concludes with a mares’ handicap hurdle run over three miles and a furlong (5.17). Nick Gifford’s Eliza Dolittle brought home some results last term and, while unassuming on seasonal reappearance in September, a step forward could be expected now with that run under her belt. Stamina Chope is nicely proven over course and distance and should factor, while it’ll be interesting to see if wind surgery will yield any improvement from Olly Murphy’s Princesse Milania.

Plumpton selections - Monday:

2.10 - Robbo

2.40 - Gone In Sixty

3.10 - Fascinating Lips

3.40 - Alien Storm

4.10 - Model Approach e/w

4.42 - Blackacre

5.17 - Eliza Dolittle