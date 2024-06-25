Polegate continue their success in competitions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polegrove have continued their success in County and National competitions.

Polegrove ladies will be well represented at the County semi-finals in July

Along with the fours, triples and senior fours teams already qualified, Rachel Mackriell will play in the 2 woods semi-final and Rosamund Wood and Denise Hodd have reached the pairs semi. All winning semi-finalists will represent Sussex at the National finals in Leamington in August.

The ladies have progressed in the county top club competition and play Gildredge Park in the next round. They also play Burgess Hill in the National top club area final in Brighton on Friday this week.