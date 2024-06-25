Polegate continue their success in competitions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Polegrove ladies will be well represented at the County semi-finals in July
Along with the fours, triples and senior fours teams already qualified, Rachel Mackriell will play in the 2 woods semi-final and Rosamund Wood and Denise Hodd have reached the pairs semi. All winning semi-finalists will represent Sussex at the National finals in Leamington in August.
The ladies have progressed in the county top club competition and play Gildredge Park in the next round. They also play Burgess Hill in the National top club area final in Brighton on Friday this week.
In the over 60 mixed double rink competition Polegrove play Lindfield this weekend for a place in the area final
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.