Polegrove bowls club

Polegrove held its annual triples day competition in blazing sunshine and a great day was had by everyone.

There were very competitive games, four games of six ends were played, the team with the highest morning score was Elliott Gatward, Simon Merrett and Clive Jeffrey with a score of +10.

Also with +10 Fiona Cook, Julie Miller and Terry Adams won the cup for the highest afternoon score.

Runners-up with a score of +12 were Gilda Gardner, Richard Green (am), Janice Haylock (pm) and skip Peter Rawles. And worthy winners were an all female team, Debby Merrett, Lois Crone and Margaret Adcock with +14

There were many helpers on the day and the club wish to thank them all for helping to make the day so special.