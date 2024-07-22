Polegrove bowls club

By Denise Hodd
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Polegrove held its annual triples day competition in blazing sunshine and a great day was had by everyone.

There were very competitive games, four games of six ends were played, the team with the highest morning score was Elliott Gatward, Simon Merrett and Clive Jeffrey with a score of +10.

Also with +10 Fiona Cook, Julie Miller and Terry Adams won the cup for the highest afternoon score.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Runners-up with a score of +12 were Gilda Gardner, Richard Green (am), Janice Haylock (pm) and skip Peter Rawles. And worthy winners were an all female team, Debby Merrett, Lois Crone and Margaret Adcock with +14

There were many helpers on the day and the club wish to thank them all for helping to make the day so special.

Related topics:Richard Green

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice