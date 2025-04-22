Polegrove Bowls Club start new season with a celebration

By Denise Hodd
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 21:20 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In beautiful sunny weather, Polegrove Bowls Club held their opening day.

Polegrove members have worked hard to renovate their pavilion – and to celebrate the start of the 2025 season town crier Jon Bartholomew welcomed members and wished the club good luck for the coming season.

Mayor Paul Wilson cut the ribbon of the refurbished pavilion and declared it open. The players enjoyed their first game in glorious sunshine and good fun was had by all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Polegrove appreciate the support given by Active Rother and during the season will run a beginners’ course on Saturday mornings, starting on May 10.

Members with Mayor Paul Wilson, town crier Jon Bartholomew and Bexhill town clerk Julie MillerMembers with Mayor Paul Wilson, town crier Jon Bartholomew and Bexhill town clerk Julie Miller
Members with Mayor Paul Wilson, town crier Jon Bartholomew and Bexhill town clerk Julie Miller

The Bowls England Big Bowls Weekend will be held on Friday, May 23, at 1.45pm and Saturday 24 from 10am. All details on Polegrove Bowls Club website, polegrovebowlsclub.org.uk

The next event will be a table sale held at the pavilion on the morning of Saturday May 3 - everyone welcome.

Related topics:Polegrove Bowls Club
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice