Polegrove Bowls Club start new season with a celebration
Polegrove members have worked hard to renovate their pavilion – and to celebrate the start of the 2025 season town crier Jon Bartholomew welcomed members and wished the club good luck for the coming season.
Mayor Paul Wilson cut the ribbon of the refurbished pavilion and declared it open. The players enjoyed their first game in glorious sunshine and good fun was had by all.
Polegrove appreciate the support given by Active Rother and during the season will run a beginners’ course on Saturday mornings, starting on May 10.
The Bowls England Big Bowls Weekend will be held on Friday, May 23, at 1.45pm and Saturday 24 from 10am. All details on Polegrove Bowls Club website, polegrovebowlsclub.org.uk
The next event will be a table sale held at the pavilion on the morning of Saturday May 3 - everyone welcome.