Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come and join us!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come and try bowls with us.

Taster sessions start on Saturday May 10th 10-12

Everyone welcome to join us - anyone can play!

Just sign up following the information given or turn up on the day.

And everyone is welcome to our table sale being held at the Polegrove this Saturday 3rd May.