Polegrove ladies play in National Championships

Bowls England National finals

Polegrove ladies had some really tough draws in the National finals at Leamington. In the first game Rachel Mackriell, Lyndsey Jamison, Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd came from behind to beat Hampshire on an extra end but then lost to Devon 12-17

In the triples it was another tough game against World bowls champion Katherine Rednall, Rachel, Nina and Denise losing 12-22

In the pairs Rosamund Wood and Denise Hodd put in a good performance against Commonwealth games gold medalist Sian Honnor although they were defeated 16-19

Nina Allbut, Margaret Adcock, Rachel Mackriell, Denise Hodd.

Rachel Mackriell, Margaret Adcock, Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd did much better in the senior fours competition, they beat Northumberland, Gloucestershire and Middlesex before losing to Warwickshire on an extra end in the semi final

Rachel also had a great run in the senior singles reaching the semi finals and also the two woods competition, after beating two Internationals she lost to the eventual winner at the quarter final stage

It has been a highly successful season for the Polegrove ladies who have won a total of six Couny titles and the local ladies league