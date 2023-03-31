Max Bird is in for an exciting year on the racetrack after joining up with Porsche.

The 22-year-old from Chidham near Chichester has joined the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid for the 2023 season.

Bird, who is a British Racing Drivers’ Club Rising Star and the 2021 Mini Challenge JCW Championship runner-up, will join multi-championship winning team Redline Racing for his assault on the Porsche Pro AM title.

Bird, who works as an Instructor at both the Goodwood and Silverstone motor circuits, has teamed up with West Sussex charity Dementia Support again in 2023.

Max Bird has joined the Porsche championship for 2023

He will be supporting their activities and fundraising on their behalf throughout the year.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB continues to be an unmissable feature of every motorsport enthusiast’s calendar.

It’s still the fastest single-marque GT racing championship within the UK.

Entering its 21st season in 2023, the prestigious Porsche Championship continues to be a magnet for spectators and drivers.

The championship is the perfect stage for ambitious drivers keen to prove themselves, and to accelerate their progression within the world of motorsport.

Identical cars are used which puts the focus firmly on the drivers’ skill.

This helps to create thrilling, close racing and ensures recognition for the very best drivers in each class.

The car Bird will race is the Porsche 911 Carrera GT3 Cup, which is built from the outset as a racing car.

It has a revised 4.0 litre six-cylinder boxer engine now produces up to 510hp at 8,400rpm and 470Nm at 6,150 rpm, driving peak speeds exceeding 170mph.

The championship comprises eight race weekends at circuits around the country alongside the British Touring Cars Championship.

It will be featured live on ITV where it attracts huge numbers of viewers and has over 41 hours of coverage.

On social media Porsche have more than 27 million Instagram, 11 million Facebook and 1,800,000 Twitter global followers, and nationally, more than 74,000 LinkedIn followers.

Bird is hoping to encourage support from local companies in his quest for championship success and showed off his car for the first time at Goodwood Motor Circuit last Saturday.

Visitors had the chance to meet him to discuss his plans for 2023/24 and how he can engage with businesses to help promote them on a national stage through hospitality, networking and extensive TV and social media coverage.

Those meeting him were also able to enter into a free draw for the chance to win a ride in the Porsche race car at Silverstone later in the year.

Anyone interested in finding out more about partnership opportunities can contact Max’s marketing team at [email protected] or visit www.maxbirdracing.com/partnerships