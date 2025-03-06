Premier League darts in Brighton: Cross says 'home event' will be fantastic

World number four Rob Cross is excited to play in his home event in the Premier League of darts as it returns to Brighton for night five.

The former World Champion lived in Hastings for multiple years before moving up to Lincolnshire last year, and treats this event like a home event with him having good past memories of playing in Brighton.

On being back in Sussex, he said: “Yeah, of course. Obviously, look, we have to all be motivated every week.

“I've sort of, I've always played half alright here and I must enjoy it and just get in there and want to sort of get on with it now, really.”

Rob Cross of England throws against Luke Humphries of England (not pictured) during the Semi Final match on Night Four of the 2025 BetMGM Premier League Darts at the Westpoint Arena on February 27, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Cross will be playing in front of a home crowd at the Brighton Centre, with friends and family along with passionate Sussex darts fans all ready to cheer him on, with ‘Voltage’ excited by this proposal after positive previous experiences.

He said: “It's going to be fantastic. I always get a nice welcome here and I get quite a bit of support, so that's going to be fantastic.

“I think the difference is, these crowds are big every single week, and it helps me personally because I'm a player that wants to play on a stage.

“Sometimes when we go to pro tours, sometimes no noise. It's a little bit dull and other stuff. You have to motivate yourself in different ways.

“But to go on these stages in front of all these people, you feel like you're going to burst out of your skin. You want to perform.”

In recent weeks, the PDC have been forced to send out a statement after week two in Glasgow condemning the booing and whistling going on in that event.

Cross admitted that the booing and whistling does not put him off, as he said: “No, not really. I'd say it's been there pretty much nearly all the time.

“I've been a professional, you know, eight years. It probably has been there for the whole of the eight years. Crowds get involved here and there. Not forgetting here, we've gone to bigger crowds now, here and there.

“It doesn't really affect me. Usually, I do well under it. I hold myself together very well.”