Rob Cross was victorious over Premier League leader Luke Humphries in a dramatic quarter final match in Brighton – which saw an astonishing nine darter.

World number one Humphries hit a rare nine-dart finish to take a 2-0 lead, which sent spectators wild at the Brighton Centre.

He became the 11th player to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League and the first since Luke Littler did do in last year's final – against Humphries – at the O2 Arena. It was the 17th nine-dart leg in this history of the Premier League since its inception in 2005.

Rod Studd, commentator on Sky Sports, said: “Luke Humphries makes Brighton rock with a nine-dart leg.”

Photo: PDC / Kieran Cleeves

Cross and Humphries shared a warm embrace after the moment of magic.

But former Hastings resident Cross – the world number four – remained composed against the Cool Hand to win 6-4.

Humphries currently leads the Premier League with 15 points; Littler is in second place with eight points; Price is in third with seven; Van Gerwen is in fourth with six; Aspinall in fifth with five; Cross sits in sixth with four, Dobey is placed seventh with three place and in last place is Bunting with zero points.

Cross is excited to play in his home event in the Premier League of darts as it returns to Brighton for night five.

The former World Champion lived in Hastings for multiple years before moving up to Lincolnshire last year, and treats this event like a home event with him having good past memories of playing in Brighton.

On being back in Sussex, he said: “Yeah, of course. Obviously, look, we have to all be motivated every week.

“I've sort of, I've always played half alright here and I must enjoy it and just get in there and want to sort of get on with it now, really.”

Cross will be playing in front of a home crowd at the Brighton Centre, with friends and family along with passionate Sussex darts fans all ready to cheer him on, with ‘Voltage’ excited by this proposal after positive previous experiences.