Premier League Darts: Rob Cross joins likes of Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen in star-studded line-up

Rob Cross will take his place among world darts’ biggest names in the 2025 BetMGM Premier League.

The St Leonards-based thrower was part of the elite eight-man line-up for the hotly-anticipated roadshow competition announced on Monday afternoon.

Cross will be up against the likes of newly-crowned world champion Luke Littler, world number one Luke Humphries and World Championship runner-up Michael van Gerwen.

The field is completed by World Championship semi-finalists Stephen Bunting and Chris Dobey, and quarter-finalists Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price.

Rob Cross is in the 2025 Premier League line-up

Cross wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Delighted to be back in the Premier League thanks to being World No.4. A big 17 weeks ahead. Bring it on!”

Televised live on Sky Sports, the 2025 BetMGM Premier League – which begins in Belfast on February 6 – will see the eight stars contest 16 mini-events, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on May 29.

It will be Cross’s sixth appearance in the Premier League, with his best result coming back in 2019 when he was runner-up to Van Gerwen.

The 34-year-old, nicknamed Voltage, returned to the competition last year after missing out on a place in 2022 and 2003, finishing sixth.

Despite his disappointing second-round loss to Scott Williams at the World Championship just before Christmas, Cross has risen to number four on the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Order of Merit.

Cross has 19 senior PDC titles to his name, including the World Championship in 2018, World Matchplay in 2019, and the European Championship in 2019 and 2021.

Last year he won the US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York and Baltic Sea Darts Open in Germany.