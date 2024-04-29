Pulborough play positive bowls to start the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three triples played 18 ends in chilly conditions, with mats being used at both ends of the green.

The closest match was betwean skips Brian Maughan from Pulborough and Storrington's Stuart McGeachie, but after the home side dropped a 4 on the penultimate end, there was no way back and Pulborough snatched the win by just one shot, 15/14.

Joint skips John Brown and Terry Chriss, who played half a match each, had Ray Knight and Jenny Miland-Taylor to build the head for them, which paid off, resulting in a healthy 21 shot to 10 win, but Top rink went to Malcolm Gray, Dave Suter and Paul Leatherbarrow, who won all but three ends, only allowing the home side 6 shots to their 30.

Jacob Pells playing against Worthing BC on Saturday.

Pulborough triumphed by 66 shots to 30! A fantastic result on a tricky green.

Pulborough's first home match of the season against Worthing on Saturday started under stormy skies and didn't disappoint, with the heavens opening after 16 ends, putting an early stop to play, but with the scores definitely going Pulborough's way, it was probably a relief for the Worthing players to head for the clubhouse.

Of the five triples that played, 4 went Pulborough's way, with Top rink going again to Paul Leatherbarrow, With Dave Suter as Lead and Ivan Salmon as 2, winning by a convincing 21 shots to 7 after 16 ends.

