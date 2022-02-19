Race ace Bird singled out as a rising star of motorsport

The 21-year-old from Chidham near Chichester was runner-up in the 2021 Mini Challenge JCW championship.

The BRDC Rising Stars are seen as the faces of the future of the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scouted from trackside, they are young people who are taking their motor racing very seriously and aiming for a professional career within the sport.

The Rising Stars represent the BRDC in a wide variety of championships worldwide, and from the races contested while wearing the scheme’s unique ‘blue roundel’ it is hoped the Rising Stars will graduate to the ranks of full membership.

Lewis Hamilton and Alex Lloyd are just two particular success stories from the Rising Stars scheme’s history.

Bird said: “I am very honoured to have been selected to join such a select group of drivers and hope one day to be selected for the BRDC SuperStars programme.”

In 2021 he was on the podium 11 times during the season, taking three wins, three second places and five thirds. He also was on pole position in qualifying three times and set two fastest laps during the year which was a record for the Mini Challenge JCW championship.