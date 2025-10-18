Race ace Cotty off to Macau for F4 World Cup

Emily Cotty and the F4 team

Rising Chichester motorsport star Emily Cotty has been selected to participate in the FIA F4 World Cup.

The 16-year-old has been chosen as one of 20 drivers for the second edition of the World Cup and will head to Asia to race against the best Formula 4 drivers around.

After a successful season in the Italian F4 Championship, in which she won the Women’s Trophy title, Cotty will fly to Macau next month for the first time in her career to race in event.

For the second edition of the F4 World Cup, 20 drivers from all over the world were chosen to participate based on their performances in their respective championships.

Following her impressive performances in both the Middle East and Italy this season, Cotty, who lives in Colworth, was selected by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) as the only woman to participate in the event, held in the streets of Macau.

The 6.12k street circuit in south-east China has been the venue of the Macau Grand Prix since 1954 and its layout has remained largely unchanged since its introduction.

The 26-turn track will provide a new challenge for Cotty, who will drive on a street circuit for the first time inher career.

She will drive the Ligier Formula 4 chassis, different to the Tatuus-shod one she has been used to this year.

The event will also feature a single team running all 20 cars, with technical support from the French Automobile Federation to put everyone on equal terms. The 2025 FIA F4 World Cup will take place from November 13 to 16 and will feature a four-day event programme, beginning with a practice session on Thursday and Friday morning, along with the sole qualifying session on Friday afternoon.

An eight-lap qualifying race on Saturday will then take place, with its results setting the grid for Sunday’s 10-lap main event.

"I'm super excited to race in Macau with all the history around it and in a highly-competitive grid against the best drivers in F4 around the world,” Cotty said.

"I’m looking forward to learning the track and the new car in a brand new environment, especially with one team behind every car. I’m also grateful for the FIA for selecting me as the only girl to race at Macau and hopefully this will be the start of something special.”