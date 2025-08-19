There’s a racehorse at the rugby club – and he’s there for a very good reason.

To celebrate the launch of National Racehorse Week, which begins this Saturday, retired racehorse Robin is Ready visited young people taking part in a Dallaglio RugbyWorks summer camp at the club, offering youngsters a chance to get up close with a racehorse and learn more about the sport.

It was an usuai meeting of two very different sports, but perhaps typical of how horse racing bosses are as keen as ever to take theirs to new -and particularly young – audiences, educating them about how horse racing works and trying to pique people’s interest.

The Rye event was a precursor to a number of events taking place in Sussex next week under the NRW umbrella, with plenty planned across the country.

In total there will be 52 community events designed to engage with younger audiences, charities and local communities, alongside the 91 public open days across the week offering 11,500-plus free places to the wider public.

Since its inception in 2021, NRW has delivered 140 community events alongside 50,000 free places for the public to go behind the scenes of the sport and.

This year’s programme sees over 2,000 individuals taking part in community events.

In Sussex, Goodwood Racecourse is hosting Autism in Racing days at each of its bank holiday fixtures, which take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Gary Moore Racing training yard near Horsham is hosting a group from the Mind West Sussex mental health organisation next Thursday.

Further afield, more than ten charities are taking part in NRW events from yard visits to visits from racehorses – as well as Mind, Tickets4Troops, Box4Kids, Communicare, Racing to School and Riding for the Disabled (RDA) are involved.

The Pony Club are engaging with local Madrassah groups in Lancashire and Birmingham, guests from the Urban Equestrian Centre and African Caribbean Centre in Leicester will have a special visit from a racehorse on Tuesday and attend the Worcester Family Festival for free on Sunday week.

The events at racing venues put the thoroughbred at the heart of the conversation around the sport and showcases their lives both on and off the track, while also highlighting the expertise and dedication of the people who care for them every day.

NRW is supported by British Racing’s community lead Racing Together, and funded by the Racing Foundation with support from Godolphin and the Racing Post.

Ten thoroughbred racehorses will go out into the community to meet the public, many as part of the RoR Horses for Courses ambassador programme,including · Fakenham Racecourse ambassador Artifice Sivola meeting dementia patients and their carers at the Magpie Centre (RDA) in King’s Lynn, Aintree Racecourse ambassador and Grand National winner Neptune Collonges meeting the public at Witton Country Park in Blackburn, Cartmel Racecourse ambassador Kemboy meeting the public at Holker Hall & Gardens, Cheltenham Racecourse ambassador Saphir Du Rheu taking part in a coffee morning and fundraiser for Racing Welfare and Ascot Racecourse’s Side Glance visiting Camp Mohawk Day Centre in Berkshire.

Racehorses will also visit Chester city centre ahead of Chester’s Family Fun Day on August 30. Great British Racing will take its ‘urban yard’ activation to Chester to give passers-by the chance to meet racehorses away from a racing venue.

Taking place for the first time during the school summer holidays, NRW 2025 will offer families a chance to enjoy a free and memorable day out.

Visitors will be welcomed into the homes of racehorses to see them relaxing in their stables or fields, training on the gallops, and enjoying a post-work wash or even swim. Many venues will feature live demonstrations from farriers, physiotherapists and vets along with opportunities to speak directly with grooms, trainers and stable staff.

Gabi Whitfield, Head of Welfare Communications at Great British Racing said: “National Racehorse Week is all about showcasing our sport as open and welcoming, and inspiring people of all ages through the Thoroughbred. I’ve seen how getting close to these incredible animals for the first time impacts people and the impression it leaves on them.

"We’re delighted to be able to deliver these experiences again to thousands of people as part of National Racehorse Week.”

Tansy Challis, Chief Executive of the Racing Foundation, added: ""It's wonderful to see the National Racehorse Week community programme brought to life at this week’s event which is a reminder of how impactful these moments of connection between people and racehorses can be. The Racing Foundation is proud to fund the calendar of community engagement events during National Racehorse Week with support from Godolphin and the Racing Post."

National Racehorse Week has demonstrated the power of connection between people and horses. Last year, 99% of attendees said they would recommend the experience, with countless stories emerging of visitors who left not only entertained, but informed, moved, and inspired.

Bookings are open via www.nationalracehorseweek.uk – where visitors can search for events near them using a postcode tool.