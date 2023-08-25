Racing and fireworks get Goodwood’s holiday weekend off to cracking start

Some thrilling finishes got Goodwood’s three-day holiday weekend meeting off to a flyer.

The Chichester Observer Fillies’ Handicap was won by the 10// favourite Queen Emma, ridden by Adam Farragher for William Haggas, while Callum Shepherd rode a double – winning on two 7/2 winners, Zain Nights and Liberalist, in two William Hill-sponsored contests.

The six-race card was followed by fireworks, while cicrus entertainers and musicians entertained crowds between races.

It was the start of a weekend festival that has become one of the highlights of the Goodwood racing calendar, with Saturday’s top-class racecard containing the Celebration Mile and the Prestige Stakes, and Sunday’s racing featuring the William Hill Selling Stakes.

Other Friday winners were Alcazan, Heartfullofstars and Dream By Day.