Racing and fireworks get Goodwood’s holiday weekend off to cracking start

Some thrilling finishes got Goodwood’s three-day holiday weekend meeting off to a flyer.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Aug 2023, 20:18 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 23:43 BST

The Chichester Observer Fillies’ Handicap was won by the 10// favourite Queen Emma, ridden by Adam Farragher for William Haggas, while Callum Shepherd rode a double – winning on two 7/2 winners, Zain Nights and Liberalist, in two William Hill-sponsored contests.

The six-race card was followed by fireworks, while cicrus entertainers and musicians entertained crowds between races.

It was the start of a weekend festival that has become one of the highlights of the Goodwood racing calendar, with Saturday’s top-class racecard containing the Celebration Mile and the Prestige Stakes, and Sunday’s racing featuring the William Hill Selling Stakes.

Other Friday winners were Alcazan, Heartfullofstars and Dream By Day.

We’ll have further reports, pictures and video from Goodwood as the weekend continues.

