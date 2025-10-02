Racing returns to Fontwell Park with six-race card

Racing returns to Fontwell Park tomorrow afternoon with a six-race card, which features four hurdle races and two steeplechases.

With entry to Fontwell being within the UK’s top 10 cheapest racecourse ticket prices, according to the Racing Post Racecourse Price Index, there’s even more reason to attend.

Read on for a full preview of the Fontwell card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

Kicking off the afternoon’s action is a conditional jockeys’ handicap chase, run over a lengthy three-and-a-quarter miles (1.53).

Of the five runners, Tom Ellis’ Just A Memory is the only one to have won a race so far this term, finishing a neck in front last time out at Newton Abbot. Only put up by one pound in the weights as a result, he could run another big race here.

Robert Bevis’ 12-year-old, Unblinking, should have a shout at the weights, though, and is given a handy three pounds by his rider.

Next is a two-and-a-quarter mile handicap hurdle (2.28). The in-form Harry Derham’s Mad Maxios is top-weight, making his handicap debut after winning a Junior Hurdle in the spring, and he can be expected to perform for the young trainer.

Henrietta Knight’s Motazzen completed a hat-trick, two legs of which were at this track, over the winter and he would have a chance on his best form, especially as he is fit from a couple of recent runs on the Flat.

Lower down the weights, last-start course and distance winner Jorebel stays on the same mark and, given three pounds by Freddie Gordon, is in with another good chance for Chris Gordon.

Race three is a two-and-a-quarter mile novice hurdle (3.03). James Owen’s Country Style Boy makes his racecourse debut, while Jim and Suzi Best’s Foinix switches codes from the Flat for the first time, having been consistently good at a low level in that sphere.

Jamie Snowden’s horses are flying at the moment, and his Fresh Perspective, who is a point-to-point and bumper winner, should be worthy of plenty of attention in the betting markets.

Another smart one for Harry Derham, though, is Park Talk, a half-brother to Champion Chaser Dodging Bullets. If we have any rain, he will be the one to side with over Fresh Perspective.

A juvenile hurdle follows, run over two-and-a-quarter miles (3.38). Three of the seven runners are converts from the Flat; Banksman, Flagon Dry and The Bellhop.

Manyana Blue, the mare, is a keen-going sort who has plenty of ability, but can do too much too soon. This being her third start over hurdles, though, she may have learnt to settle better and could go really well here.

With Warren Greatrex’s jumpers in such good shape at present, though, it would be unwise not to consider Flagon Dry, who will also cope with rain should get some.

The penultimate race is a two-and-a-half mile handicap chase (4.13). Although the field is only five strong, there are some potentially classy individuals among them.

Henrietta Knight’s new recruit, Southoftheborder, won for Nicky Henderson twice in 2023 before unseating when tried in Grade Two company. A good display over fences in January of this year showed retained ability, and he could do well here.

Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls’ Reallyntruthfully and James Owen’s Hecouldbetheone are the next best, with the former possibly having the better chance if we get the forecast rain.

Last of all is a two-and-three-quarter mile handicap hurdle (4.48). Ridden by Sean Bowen, Ivane is a very useful sort who fell last time, but that hiccup aside, should be able to get back to his usual placing form here.

Summer In Milan always goes well at this track and, down a pound from last time, certainly has his usual chance, especially given that he will be equally happy on a sound surface or a softer one, so any rain will not trouble him.

Fontwell selections - Friday, October 3:

1.53 - Unblinking

2.28 - Jorebel

3.03 - Park Talk

3.38 - Flagon Dry

4.13 - Southoftheborder

4.48 - Summer In Milan