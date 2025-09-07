Racquets and Fitness Club host thrilling ladies’ padel final
The final saw Ileana Melendez Ruiz and Emily Leighton-Smith claim the title in style, defeating Ally Warr and Lucy Bairner in straight sets, 6–1, 6–3. Melendez Ruiz and Leighton-Smith combined power and precision, dominating early rallies and maintaining their composure to secure victory.
Spectators were treated to long exchanges, sharp volleys, and clever tactical play. Warr and Bairner battled hard, particularly in the second set, but ultimately could not overcome the consistency of the champions.
Club manager Terri Wheeler praised both the standard of play and the community support: “It was a fantastic showcase of padel. The enthusiasm from our members has been incredible, and it’s wonderful to see the sport thriving here in Chichester.”
The afternoon concluded with a trophy presentation and refreshments in the clubhouse, cementing the day as a highlight of the club’s sporting calendar.
With investment in new facilities and a growing programme of coaching and tournaments, the Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club is rapidly becoming a hub for padel in West Sussex.