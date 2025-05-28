Raducanu, Krejcikova, Fritz and Fearnley set to grace Eastbourne’s international tennis week

The entry lists for the Lexus Eastbourne Open have been confirmed by the LTA, with star line-ups in both the men’s and women’s draws in the final event before Wimbledon.

On the women’s side, which includes six players who have featured in the world’s top ten, Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns to Eastbourne after reaching last year’s quarter-finals, as she looks to claim her maiden grass-court title.

The defending Wimbledon ladies’ singles champion Barbora Krejcikova will join Raducanu in Eastbourne as she seeks to prepare for her title defence in the best possible way.

Both will have to contend with reigning Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina of Australia, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and rising British star Sonay Kartal.

Emma Raducanu at Eastbourne last year

On the men’s side, the USA’s world number four Taylor Fritz returns to Eastbourne as defending champion, and looks to add another grass-court title to his collection having already won three times at Devonshire Park.

British number two Jacob Fearnley has committed to the event, having experienced a meteoric rise from 525 in the world to 55 in just 12 months kick-started by his first ATP Challenger title in Nottingham last summer.

Meanwhile, champion of the 2024 edition of the HSBC Championships Tommy Paul, and Czechia’s Jakub Mensik, who claimed the biggest title of his career earlier in the season by winning the Masters 1000 Miami Open, are also among those looking to dethrone Fritz.

Alongside the men’s and women’s draws, the Lexus Eastbourne Open will once again feature wheelchair tennis action, with an ITF 1 Series event set to feature several of Britain’s leading players, including multiple Paralympic gold medallist Gordon Reid in the men’s, British women’s wheelchair number one Lucy Shuker, and Paris 2024 Paralympic medallists Andy Lapthorne and Greg Slade in the quads.

Jacob Fearnley in Devonshire Park action last year (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA)

The full entry list can be found on the LTA website.

Rebecca James, Tournament Director of the Lexus Eastbourne Open, said, "Eastbourne has always been one of the highlights of the season for players and the strength of the field coming to Devonshire Park this summer is testament to that.

"With Taylor Fritz leading the men's pack in pursuit of a fourth Eastbourne crown, four grand slam champions on the women's side, with Emma Raducanu, Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Sofia Kenin as well as last year's champion in Daria Kasatkina, and a wheelchair draw stacked with Paralympic pedigree, it's set to be another fantastic week of competition."

Tickets start from just £11 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased via the LTA website.