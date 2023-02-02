Reading Rockets fire to shoot down Worthing Thunder

Reading Rockets truly fired when Worthing Thunder visited them at the weekend – winning 102-78 to dent Thunder’s title hopes.

Thunder travelled to Berkshire hoping to get back to the form that had destroyed the Rockets earlier in the season.

But they encountered a Rockets side that have improved dramatically in the past couple of months and with a newly signed player they totally outplayed Thunder to win comfortably by 102-78.

Thunder played well but couldn't compete with Rockets on a day when they couldn't miss for most of the 40 minutes.

Worthing Thunder in recent action against Newcastle | Picture: Gary Robinson

The first quarter saw Rockets come out firing on all cylinders - and as a result Thunder were soon double digits behind.

Things didn't improve much as the first ten minutes drew to a close, finishing 32-20 to the home side.

The second period proved to be Thunder’s best of the game.

Spirited play saw Thunder claw back the deficit and as the half-time break arrived the gap was only three points, the score 46-43, giving Thunder hope for the second half.

Strong play by OJ, Ronald and Veron had seen Thunder improve – giving their supporters some hope.

That hope, sadly, was quickly erased as a smooth-flowing Rockets blew the visitors away.

A strong 21-13 advantage to the home side in the third period and a 35-22 final ten minutes took the game away from the visitors as the Rockets continued their excellent run of results.

Only OJ, Ronald and Veron can look back on this game with pride as Reading dominated this game from start to finish.

Thunder look for a beter outcome when they return home this Saturday when Manchester Magic are the visitors tipping at 7.30pm.

Before that, Thunder’s Division 3 side take on the Surrey Scorchers second string with a 5pm start.

It’s two games for the price of one so the advice is to get there early.