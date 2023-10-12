Rebels with a cause condemn Worthing Thunder to defeat in league opener

Worthing Thunder suffered defeat as hosts Essex Rebels left it late to snatch victory in this season’s league opener.

Thunder travelled to Essex very under-strength but gave a good account of themselves.

They led for the first three-quarters of the game and Essex only took the lead with six minutes remaining to run out victors by 73-66.

Played in front of a record crowd of 1,039 Thunder were not only up against a talented Rebels side but a very vociferous ‘sixth’ man.

Worthing Thunder in Kitking Trophy action v Brighton | Picture: Gary Robinson

Starting the game well Thunder soon led, stretching the advantage to 12 points at the end of quarter one – 23-11.

Hafeez Abdul and Daniel Johnson-Thompson were both looking strong as Thunder quietened the crowd.

The second period was more equal as baskets were traded by each team.

Tom Ward was finding his range and he and Tola Okiki helped the scoreboard tick over. Thunder still held the lead at the end of the half, 44-31, but Rebels still looked dangerous.

The third stanza saw Thunder extend the lead to 18 points – only for tiredness to creep in.

The crisp shooting began to look a bit ragged and gradually the home side began to make inroads into the lead.

Roared on by the increasingly vocal home support the gap narrowed and at the end of the third period Thunder’s lead was down to 56-50.

Having scored just 12 points in the third period it became obvious things were getting more difficult for Thunder.

Rebels ftook the lead with six minutes remaining and after a few lead changes began to pull away with three minutes remaining to win by seven points, 73-66.

Playing with just a squad of eight players finally had taken its toll.

Thunder competed well but tiredness was the deciding factor - Abdul as always played well bagging 16 points! New signing Johnson-Thompson had an outstanding game grabbing 12 rebounds to go with 14 points and Ward was consistently running the game.