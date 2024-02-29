Resilent Worthing Thunder please skipper after narrow loss to Barking Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pondering a sixth single digit defeat, Abdul, who scored 33-points, said: “It was a tough loss against a well coached and energetic team. This (match) showed us we must be fully engaged from start to finish.”

Barking Abbey, who sit bottom of the standings, started brightly as Juan Manning, Harry Gent and Amarlie Wilkinson all punished Thunder with a fast-paced brand of basketball.

The visitors grew into the match, looking once more to Hafeez Abdul as he contributed 15 early points. His fast opening inspired teammates Ishmael Fontaine and Tola Okiki, with Abdul capping off the quarter to squeeze Thunder into a two-point advantage.

Worthing Thunder in home action against Barking Abbey earlier in the season | Picture: Gary Robinson

Thunder’s brightest patch came in the second as they established a 10-point lead, their maximum of the evening.

Against a youthful Barking Abbey roster, featuring six teenagers, Thunder’s strongest spell came courtesy of their own young talent. Luke Moore connected on consecutive triples, and Tyler Fairbairn contributed five of his nine-points total.

Whenever Thunder looked to build their lead, Barking Abbey fought back. Experienced 6’9” Troy Mcindoe fronted their push, with academy graduates Ethan Conway and Moziah King-Danchie combining to keep their deficit to 7-points at the break.

Barking Abbey took the initiative in the third. Winning the quarter 29-16, Akano, King-Danchie and Manning all impressed. The former rocketed his way to 19-points personal.

Daniel Johnson-Thompson, who finished fifth overall in points scoring with 13, buoyed his side with a put back dunk, but it couldn’t prevent a six-point deficit heading to the fourth.

Johnson-Thompson’s form carried over, posting back-to-back layups.

Thunder’s experience, bolstered by recent addition Henry Wilkins, broke Barking’s fountain of youth, stretching the lead to eight after Tom Ward’s converted free throws.

Wilkinson, a tricky young guard at the centre of everything good for Barking Abbey, kept scores ticking over, but Akano was the assassin. The former Solent Kestrel added 10 of his 19-points total in the fourth, delivering the knockout punch to Thunder’s despair.

Barking Abbey have form for beating playoff chasers, their two other victories came against City of Birmingham Rockets and Nottingham Hoods.

With Bradford Dragons, Thunder’s next opponents, looking secure in 7th place after an 18-point victory against Hemel Storm, it leaves Thames Valley Cavaliers, Nottingham Hoods and City of Birmingham Rockets to argue over 8th.

Currently sitting 10th, Thunder’s remaining six fixtures include all these teams. They’re only one win adrift of Nottingham who currently occupy 8th (the final playoff position).

