Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park - in 34 great pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Oct 2024, 18:28 GMT
Racegoers enjoy a step back in time and some great jump racing at Fontwell Park’s first Retro Festival Raceday.

There were vintage cars and motorcycles to admite – as well as some vintage rides on the track – and some punters dressed in period costume to enjoy a sunny autumn afternoon’s entertainment.

There was a double for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies, who tasted success with Stream of Stars and Lord of Cheshire.

Other winners were Musical Slave, Reach for the Moon, Rogue King, Batwomen and Broughshane.

See pictures from the day taken by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

Photo: Clive Bennett

Photo: Clive Bennett

Photo: Clive Bennett

Photo: Clive Bennett

