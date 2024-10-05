Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park - in 34 great pictures

There were vintage cars and motorcycles to admite – as well as some vintage rides on the track – and some punters dressed in period costume to enjoy a sunny autumn afternoon’s entertainment.

There was a double for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies, who tasted success with Stream of Stars and Lord of Cheshire.

Other winners were Musical Slave, Reach for the Moon, Rogue King, Batwomen and Broughshane.

See pictures from the day taken by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

1 . Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (28).JPG Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (34).JPG Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

4 . Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (33).JPG Retro Festival Raceday at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett