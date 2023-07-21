Revamp of Hastings tennis courts is complete

If you’ve been inspired by Wimbledon, you can pick up a racket and play tennis at the newly refurbished courts in Alexandra Park, Hastings.

The six courts – which will get an official opening on Saturday, July 29 – have been refurbished thanks to nearly £100,000 (£99,923.20) investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA through its Park Project.

We apologise for an error in today’s Hastings Observer which states that the opening is this weekend. The correct date is July 29.

You can book courts by the hour and pay and play for £5 per hour, per court, or join on a yearly membership of £36 per household, which allows five people to have access for the year.

The revamped tennis courts at Alexandra Park, Hastings

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for health and culture, said: “We are delighted with the new courts at Alexandra Park and are looking forward to seeing lots of people at the opening. The refurbished courts are a fantastic addition to the sports facilities in our town and form an important first part of our town wide investment in play and sport, a big thank you to the LTA Tennis Foundation, the LTA and the UK Government for funding the improvements. Tennis is a great way of getting out in the fresh air and it can be played with friends and family so it’s a sociable activity too.”

Over 3,000 existing tennis courts across England, Scotland and Wales are benefiting from this £30million investment, which is seeing existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country through renovation works, and improved court accessibility with new gate-access technology and booking systems.

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see these courts in Hastings officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

Stuart Andrew MP, Sports Minister, said: "We are committed to levelling up access to sport which is so important for the nation’s physical and mental health.

"The Government and the LTA are working together to deliver thousands of refurbished courts across Great Britain, supported by £30 million of investment including in Hastings.

“These improved tennis facilities in Alexandra Park will provide the local community with fun opportunities to get active and potentially become the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu."

The official opening for the six courts is happening from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, July 29. Break Point tennis will be offering free coaching sessions throughout the day and there will be games, competitions, and social events, so you can guarantee a great day with friends and family. Rackets and tennis balls will be provided, so anyone can come along and play.