Rider with multiple sclerosis to make history at Goodwood

In October last year, following a prolonged period of numbness in her lower leg and issues with her peripheral vision, Kimber sought expert advice. Swiftly rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, for MRI scans, medical experts diagnosed her with a rare form of MS, having detected four lesions on the brain.

A professional dance teacher from Portsmouth, Kimber commented; "My world came crashing down at 27 years of age with this diagnosis. It's just rubbish. The doctors advised that while re-lapses may be few and far between and that medication and research has come on tremendously. Later on in life disabling factors are highly likely.

"Mentally, it's one of the toughest things to overcome – I had some dark days, but I sought not to let this condition ruin things I wished to achieve. I applied for the Markel Magnolia Cup! I love horse racing, and without doubt Goodwood is one of my favourite racecourses. Born and bred in Portsmouth, I spent lots of time there as a child. It's a dream come true to get the opportunity to ride there in July."

Olivia Kimber training for the Magnolia Cup / Picture: Dominic James for Goodwood Racecourse

The Markel Magnolia Cup was conceived over a decade ago to overcome the boundaries of women within sport and, more specifically, horseracing, creating an inclusive community in support of women, their ability, and well-being. Every year the race will raise funds for a charity with the Brilliant Breakfast initiative in aid of The Prince's Trust earmarked as the beneficiary for this year's race.

The challenge is not for the faint-hearted, with all 12 riders taking part in this year's race required to pass a rigorous fitness assessment in May that mirrored that of a professional jockey. Eight exercises made-up of a four-minute plank, leg raises, three-minute ball squats, and a Watt bike challenge, to name a few, make this a true test of physical durability.

It was one that Kimber passed with flying colours showcasing her incredible determination.

While the fitness assessment was a momentous achievement, Kimber knows that the hard work has only just begun. Riding regularly for racehorse trainer Eve Johnston Houghton near Didcot in Oxfordshire, recent weeks have proved tough.

Kimber commented; "I have had a few wobbles with my strength, but each day I am learning so much about how much I can push my body. Riding a racehorse is a different ball game. Quick reactions both mentally and physically are so important when you are travelling at 20 miles an hour on an animal that weighs over half a ton.

"I know hundreds of thousands of people will be watching on Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood, but in many ways, I don't think that will bother me having pursued a career in the arts world. Win or lose, if I can inspire one person with MS to do the smallest thing in taking back control of their lives, that would be the biggest achievement for me."