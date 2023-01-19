The Shoreham star upset the odds to the reach the final, beating top seed and World Junior champion Rowan Damming from the Netherlands in the last four.
The semi-final win of 11-13, 15-13, 11-9, 11-9, which lasted an hour, was the third match in a row where Bryant had beaten a higher-seeded player.
In the quarter final Bryant overcame recent US Junior Open winner Juan Jose Torres 11-9, 11-6, 11-7, having beaten Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria 7-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the last 16.
Bryant’s other wins came against Japan’s Yujin Ikeda (11-6, 11-9, 11-9) in his opening match, and Jacob Lin of Canada in four games (11-7, 7-11, 11-2, 15-13) in round three.
The final, against No2 seed Finnlay Withington, was a repeat of the British Junior Championship final in October but despite performing well and forcing a number of long rallies, Bryant fell just short of the title, losing to Withington 2-11, 4-11, 8-11.
Neverthless, finishing runner-up at what is widely considered the world’s most important international tournament for young players was a considerable achievement for Bryant.
Torrie Malik, the current British Junior Championships title holder from Haywards Heath, reached the quarter-finals of the under-19 girls competition, losing to Malak Khafagy (10-12, 4-11, 9-11), while her brothers Heston and Bailey Malik both reached the last 16 of the under-17 boys competition.