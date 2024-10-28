Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ritchie Edhouse upset the odds to win darts’ Machineseeker European Championship in Germany.

The St Leonards player was a 250-1 outsider prior to the four-day event in Dortmund, which was screened live on ITV4, and had never previously gone beyond the last 32 in a televised tournament.

But he played superbly to win five matches, two of them against former world champions, to claim the trophy and £120,000 winner’s prize.

Edhouse has also risen 10 places to a career-high 29th on the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Order of Merit as a result of his shock triumph.

Ritchie Edhouse (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Speaking on stage after thrashing Jermaine Wattimena 11-3 in Sunday night’s final, he said: “This is unbelievable. I just wanted to get a couple of wins under my belt and see what happened, so this is a dream come true.

“I think this could be a stepping stone for me, because confidence breeds confidence, and now I am really confident and hungry for more!”

Edhouse reeled off nine consecutive legs to triumph against Wattimena, wrapping things up in style by hitting two double 18s for a 92 finish.

The 41-year-old also hit five 180s and three hundred-plus outshots, including a brilliant 144, in a final contested between the two lowest-ranked players at the start of the competition.

Earlier the same evening, Edhouse saw off Luke Woodhouse 11-5 in the semi-finals helped by five more 180s and two more three-figure checkouts, the highest of which was a 147.

Edhouse produced a tremendous display to beat in-form two-time world champion Gary Anderson 10-5 in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Basildon-born Edhouse averaged 103.91, landed seven 180s, hit 10 of his 18 darts at a double and recorded a 164 finish.

Madhouse, as Edhouse is nicknamed, came back from 4-1 down to stun world number two Michael Smith 10-9 in round two on Saturday afternoon, aided by five 180s and a 152 outshot.

And he kicked off the event on Thursday night with an outstanding 109.48 average in a 6-1 first-round thumping of Gian van Veen.

The tournament victory comes during a year in which Edhouse has elevated his game to a new level, producing noticeably improved performances and results on the PDC ProTour.

He’s been a consistent performer on the European Tour, reached a Players Championship semi-final, and qualified for the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix – two major televised tournaments – for the first time.

Edhouse’s success in Germany has also earned him a spot in November’s Grand Slam of Darts – another major TV tournament – and he looks set to be among the seeded players for the World Championship in December.

Fellow local player Rob Cross, the world number four and 2018 world champion, fell at the first hurdle in Dortmund, losing 6-3 to James Wade despite hitting a 140 checkout.