Rob Cross has already clinched his second Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) title of the year.

The world number four from St Leonards followed up last month’s Dutch Darts Masters triumph with victory in the year’s opening Players Championship event on Monday.

Cross won seven matches in the single-day ProTour event in Wigan – three of them with hundred-plus averages – and sealed glory with an impressive 8-3 success over Joe Cullen in the final.

“It’s nice to win on the ProTour again,” said Cross, who now has 10 Players Championship titles to his name. “I’ve been hit and miss in the last few months, but I’m enjoying myself at the minute, and when I do find it, I can play some special darts.

Rob Cross has had a fine start to the year, claiming two titles already (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“I had a couple of wisdom teeth out at the weekend, so I don’t feel at my best right now, but I can’t use that as an excuse. I feel like I’m getting better, and if I can deliver that when I’m not 100%, that is typical Bobby isn’t it!”

The 2018 world champion recorded 6-2 wins over Rob Owen and Owen Bates in the first two rounds before producing a 104.53 average to overcome James Hurrell 6-4 from 4-2 down in a high-quality third-round encounter.

Cross took the final three legs in just 37 darts in his 6-3 last-16 victory against Carl Sneyd and then pipped European Championship finalist Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 in the quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old served up a scintillating display in his semi-final, reeling off seven consecutive legs (six of them in 15 darts or fewer) and finishing with an average of 108.55 to defeat 20th-ranked Andrew Gilding 7-3.

Cross continued that red-hot form against world number 23 Cullen – who had knocked out world champion Luke Littler and world number one Luke Humphries on his way to the final – averaging 104.6 and firing in five 180s.

The world number four made a blistering start to lead 3-0 with a 110 average, and although Cullen cut the deficit with back-to-back legs, Cross replied with legs of 13 and 14 darts to restore his three-leg cushion.

Cross then landed a superb 129 checkout on the bullseye to move 6-3 ahead before following up an 11-dart break of throw with another dominant hold to cap off a classy performance.

His success in Wigan came four days after Cross reached the semi-finals on the opening night of the 2025 BetMGM Premier League in Belfast.

Cross, nicknamed Voltage, beat world number five Stephen Bunting 6-4 in the quarter-finals before losing by the same score to 11th-ranked Chris Dobey.