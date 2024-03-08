Rob Cross enjoys Premier League and UK Open success

Darts star Rob Cross reached a BetMGM Premier League final and Ladbrokes UK Open quarter-final in the space of four days.
By Simon Newstead
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The world number five from St Leonards was firstly runner-up on night five of the Premier League in Exeter last Thursday.

Cross defeated fellow former world champion Gerwyn Price and 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler before losing to Nathan Aspinall. The 33-year-old produced an outstanding performance to thrash sixth-ranked Price 6-1, averaging 109.69 and landing a 132 checkout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then overcame World Championship runner-up Littler 6-3, but lost 6-2 to Aspinall, despite averaging more than two points higher than his fourth-ranked conqueror. That left Cross third in the eight-man Premier League table, having reached three nightly semi-finals and one final in the opening five nights of the elite roadshow competition.

Most Popular
In form - Rob Cross (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)In form - Rob Cross (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
In form - Rob Cross (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The top four players in the standings after night 16 will go on to contest the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on May 23.

Cross, a two-time European Championship winner, proceeded to convincingly win three matches at the UK Open in Minehead before suffering a disappointing defeat in the last eight. After easing past Rowby-John Rodriguez 10-3 in the last 64 on Friday night, he posted a superb 105.19 average in a 10-4 last-32 victory over 20th-ranked Josh Rock on Saturday afternoon.

Cross then saw off Keane Barry 10-4 in the last 16 on Saturday night only to be beaten 10-7 in a scrappy quarter-final against Ricky Evans on Sunday afternoon.

Related topics:Premier LeagueSt Leonards