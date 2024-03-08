Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world number five from St Leonards was firstly runner-up on night five of the Premier League in Exeter last Thursday.

Cross defeated fellow former world champion Gerwyn Price and 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler before losing to Nathan Aspinall. The 33-year-old produced an outstanding performance to thrash sixth-ranked Price 6-1, averaging 109.69 and landing a 132 checkout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then overcame World Championship runner-up Littler 6-3, but lost 6-2 to Aspinall, despite averaging more than two points higher than his fourth-ranked conqueror. That left Cross third in the eight-man Premier League table, having reached three nightly semi-finals and one final in the opening five nights of the elite roadshow competition.

In form - Rob Cross (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The top four players in the standings after night 16 will go on to contest the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on May 23.

Cross, a two-time European Championship winner, proceeded to convincingly win three matches at the UK Open in Minehead before suffering a disappointing defeat in the last eight. After easing past Rowby-John Rodriguez 10-3 in the last 64 on Friday night, he posted a superb 105.19 average in a 10-4 last-32 victory over 20th-ranked Josh Rock on Saturday afternoon.