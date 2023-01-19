Rob Cross defeated double world champion Peter Wright en route to the semi-finals of the 2023 Bahrain Darts Masters.

The world number six from St Leonards was a 6-5 winner over second-ranked Wright in the quarter-finals of the World Series event last Friday.

Cross opened up a seemingly commanding 5-2 lead only to be pegged back to 5-5, but broke Wright's throw in the deciding leg to get over the line.

His progress was halted, however, by a 7-3 defeat against world number four Gerwyn Price in a last-four clash where Cross was always playing catch-up after losing the first three legs.

Rob Cross and Peter Wright in Bahrain | Picture: PDC

Cross began the ITV4-televised tournament with a 6-2 first-round victory over India's Nitin Kumar last Thursday, hitting a 140 outshot in the opening leg on his way to a 4-0 advantage.

The 2018 world champion and 2019 World Matchplay winner is also in the field for the Nordic Darts Masters, which takes place in Copenhagen today (Friday) and tomorrow. The action will again be screened live on ITV4.

