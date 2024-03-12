Rob Cross so close to first PDC title of the year - but misses out to Luke Littler

Rob Cross in action. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The world number six from St Leonards was edged out 8-7 by teenage sensation Littler in the Belgian Darts Open final on Sunday night after losing the last two legs.

That was despite Cross registering a superb 108 average in a high-quality contest which was highlighted by a Littler nine-darter.

Cross said: "I wanted a big display and I got a big display. I missed a few chances, but I can't be bitter about them. Luke is special, he has such a bright future; the nine was amazing."

The former world champion landed the final's first break of throw to lead 2-1 and although pegged back to 3-3, Cross went in front again at 5-4.

Littler clinched the next two legs, the second of them with the nine-darter, only for Cross to claim the two after that, hitting a 121 checkout to lead 7-6.

Littler, who beat Cross in a terrific World Championship semi-final at the start of the year, fired back with legs of 15 and 14 darts to triumph in his maiden European Tour event.

Cross began the tournament by recovering from 3-0 down to scrape past Lukas Wenig 6-5 on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old then saw off 12th-ranked Danny Noppert 6-1 aided by two ton-plus outshots in the last 16 on Sunday afternoon.

Cross took the first four legs en route to a 6-2 quarter-final victory over 19th-ranked Ryan Searle on Sunday evening before overcoming world number five Gerwyn Price 7-3 in the semi-finals.

His strong run in Belgium followed on from a decent showing on night six of the Bet MGM Premier League at the Brighton Centre last Thursday.

Cross saw off second-ranked Michael van Gerwen 6-2 in the quarter-finals, wrapping up victory with a splendid 129 checkout.

He then lost 6-3 to an on-fire world champion and world number one Luke Humphries in the semi-finals, despite averaging 108 and landing six 180s. Humphries averaged 113.71.