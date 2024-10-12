Robbie Fitzgibbon of Great Britain competes in the Mens 1500m during the Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadium in July 2017 Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images | Getty Images

Tributes have been paid ‘with profound sadness’ after the death of an international athlete.

Robbie Fitzgibbon, who competed for Great Britain at senior level, died on Monday (October 7) aged 28. He ran for Brighton Phoenix, having joined as a junior, and a statement but out by the club says that the “cherished athlete” was the “epitome of a runner’s runner”.

Robbie’s first race for the club was on October 15, 2008, when he was 12, and he came 10th in the Goodwood Cross Country. Later he would set a personal best of 3:36 for 1500m, as well as competing in the Diamond League and for Great Britain at the senior level in the Senior European Championships.

The tribute, put under the names of club chair Mike Townley and vice chair Josh Guilmant, says: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of one of our most cherished athletes, Robbie Fitzgibbon. A friend to many, and a source of motivation for all who had the privilege of knowing him, Robbie was the epitome of a runner’s runner, embodying everything we value at Phoenix.

“Though Robbie will no longer run alongside us, share his stories, or lift our spirits with his humour and kindness, his presence will continue to be felt in everything we do as a club. His contribution to Phoenix is enduring, living on through the countless memories we have shared.

“This summer, he was part of the South Downs Way Relay team, setting a new leg record along the way. Medalling in the County Cross Country Champs at Goodwood where he started his club running career and running Christmas day parkrun at Preston Park on a monumental hangover. Naturally, he finished first.

“Robbie’s shift in focus towards enjoyment, balance and being part of the athletics family was perfectly demonstrated when asked by a club mate what he was going to do in the Lake District with his Father Robin, naturally expecting the answer to be ‘running’. His reply instead was that running was going to take a back seat while he spent quality time walking with his Dad.

“Robbie gave so much to the club, and we know the club meant just as much to him. It is difficult to find the right words in moments like these. Robbie was not just an athlete to us; he was a friend, a teammate, and an irreplaceable part of our Phoenix family.”

Other figures at the club also shared their tributes. Coach and mentor Joel Kidger said: ““Robbie was talented but, even more so, a hard worker. He was gritty, determined, and usually got to where he wanted! You’re a star, Gibby, and you will never be forgotten. RIP.”

Training partner Charlie Grice added: ““We lived and trained together for years, sharing countless miles around the world from sunny Kenya track sessions to wet and windy runs on the downs. You were a true fighter who always gave your best. How else do you make it to a European final? Rest easy, mate. You'll never be forgotten.”

And coach Jon Bigg said: ““Robbie, I hope you have found peace and that the runs are endless wherever you are. You were one hell of an athlete, better than you ever truly knew.”

Robbie was planning to run the Brighton Marathon in 2025 for Mind, and the club says his dad Robin will now take his place and fundraise for the mental health charity Mind. Robbie’s fundraising page outlines how he was diagnosed with psychosis in 2022, and how he wanted to help other people in the same situation. Donations can be made here - the fundraiser has already reached over £7,500, more than five times its original target.

The club statement ended: “Robbie’s spirit, his determination, and the kindness he showed will forever be a part of Brighton Phoenix. He will never be forgotten.”