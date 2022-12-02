Robertson, the world number 25 from Bexhill, won his two matches at the qualifiers last week to secure a spot in the event proper at the start of February.
He saw off Hammad Miah 5-3 before producing an impressive display of break-building to defeat 46th-ranked Jak Jones 5-2.
Robertson, 36, won the first three and last two frames against 71st-ranked Miah, knocking in breaks of 79, 92 and 59 in the process.
Most Popular
He then had runs of 64 and 53 in the opening frame against Welsh cueman Jones before losing the next two. Robertson went into overdrive thereafter, making breaks of 100, 102, 50 and 62 to reel off the subsequent four frames.
The former European Masters champion will face 19-year-old Chinese amateur Zhao Jianbo, conqueror of UK Championship winner Mark Allen, at the venue stage in Berlin.
St Leonards-based Davis, meanwhile, stunned former world champion Trump 5-4 in his first match at the qualifiers last Friday night.
In a high-quality contest, 50-year-old Davis clinched the first two frames with breaks of 85 and 93. A run of 69 made it 3-1 before a 55 put Davis 4-2 ahead.
Trump replied with breaks of 127 and 56 to level at 4-4 and he had the first chance in the decider only for Davis to produce a match-clinching run of 72.
Davis missed out on a place at the venue stage, however, after being edged out 5-4 by 55th-ranked Joe O'Connor in the final qualifying round the following evening.
The world number 63 took the first two frames with a top break of 56, but lost the next four. Runs of 51 and 69 got Davis back on terms at 4-4 only for O'Connor to prevail in the decider.