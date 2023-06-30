Round the Island Race is this weekend: How many boats will race? When does it start? Where can I watch?

The annual Round the Island Race welcomes over 6,000 competitors and 1,100 boats to race around the Isle of Wight on Saturday (1st July).

The first start is scheduled for 8am and the starting sequence will be completed by 9:30 as the fleet heads west to the stunning Needles.

The race management team led by Dave Atkinson at the Island Sailing Club (ISC) said: “We are delighted to welcome such a wonderfully varied fleet this year, it really encapsulates our unique race ethos of a ‘Race for All’.

Round The Island action | Picture: Paul Wyeth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are keeping a regular check on the weather. At the moment it looks like ideal Round the Island race conditions on Saturday with a strong westerly breeze - so the fleet will be tacking upwind to The Needles and then it’s likely we will see a sea of spinnakers after St Catherine’s Point.

There will almost certainly be fierce competition for Line Honours this year amongst the IRC Division 0 Fleet, especially between ‘Notorious’ Mini Maxi Mills 72, a local Isle of Wight boat, and the two Volvo 70 boats, ‘HYPR’ and ‘Tschuss2’ - we can’t wait to see the action unfold.”

Competitors taking part and those watching from home can visit the Tracking Page of the event website and watch the race using the easy-to-use Race Viewer. As well as seeing the full race live and following the text commentary, specific boats can be highlighted and tracked as they progress around the 50 nautical mile course.

For visitors to Cowes over the race weekend or those watching the race from one of the vantage points around the Island, a Spectator Guide on the event website provides details of all the shoreside activities and a handy map, with a table of times at which the boats will pass different points during the race.

Round The Island action | Picture: Paul Wyeth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Island Sailing Club are staging an Official Race Village in the Cowes Yacht Haven. It is free to enter and will welcome all competitors, supporters, spectators and visitors to enjoy drinks and delicious food from 17:00 on Friday 30th June until late on Race Day. Race Partners (B&G, Helly Hansen), Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Project Q and the ISC Club will have stands offering race support, discounts, games and giveaways.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust celebrates its 20th birthday on race day. Dame Ellen MacArthur will be taking the helm of the Trust’s flagship boat Solent Hero and will be accompanied by 24 young people following their cancer treatment aboard four yachts. To donate to their #200for20 Birthday Challenge text RACEFORALL to 70460* or visit their JustGiving page ‘2023 Round the Island Race’.

*Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you will be opting into hearing more from the Trust (if you would like to donate but don’t wish to hear more, please text RACEFORALLNOINFO instead).

For race information and the Race Day Blog visit the event website www.roundtheisland.org.uk and for all the latest news follow on social media @roundtheisland and #RoundTheIsland #RaceForAll.