Royal Ascot’s big two one-mile contests have set up Goodwood’s £1m Sussex Stakes to be a race to remember.

The August 2 showpiece will be the first contest between the top three-year-olds and older horses who run over that distance.

And the winners of the mile races on the opening day of Royal Ascot, the Queen Anne Stakes and St James’ Palace Stakes, are both among 40 entries for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Triple Time, trained by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Neil Callan, as a surprise 33/1 winner of the Queen Anne, a race for the older horses – beating the favourite Inspiral, ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Paddington, ridden by Ryan Moore, wins the St James' Palace Stakes at Ascot on Tuesday and may well reappear in the Sussex Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Both may go in the Sussex Stakes – along with Paddington, 11/5 winner of the St James’ Palace Stakes for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien. That’s another runner destined for Goodwood’s contest, and St James runner-up Chaldean could join the party too.

Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth, who was at the opening two days at Ascot to talk to connections, said: “Royal Ascot has been perfect in terms of setting up our Sussex Stakes nicely.

"It’s possible we’ll have the first two from each of those one-mile races running in our race – alongside what is already a strong list of contenders.

Triple Time (Neil Callan) beats Inspiral (Frankie Dettor) to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Ascot - and both could go for the Sussex Stakes in August at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Wells

"The Sussex Stakes is the first time the best three-year-olds and older milers go up against each other and it never disappoints.

"Many of the trainers with strong chances are superb supporters of Goodwood so all the signs look good.”

The eyes of Goodwood officials will be back on Ascot this afternoon (Thurs) for the meeting’s Gold Cup, from which a number of strong performers are likely to target another of the Group 1 races at Glorious, the Goodwood Cup.

Waterworth said the initial entry list for the Goodwood Cup and Nassau Stakes, also a Group 1 race, would be released next Tuesday.

Meantime Goodwood bosses are delighted with the success of this year’s Three Friday Nights series, which ends tomorrow (June 23) with Roger Sanchez doing a post-racing DJ set.