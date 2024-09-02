Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flat racing action continues at Goodwood on Tuesday afternoon with a very competitive seven-race card that includes the Class 2 Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap.

Racing gets under way at 1.45pm with a ten-runner maiden stakes contest before rounding off at 5.15pm as 16 runners take on the one mile and one furlong handicap, with the feature race on the card arriving at 4.40pm.

Read below to discover the latest tips and full meeting preview for Goodwood’s card on Wednesday, courtesy of OLBG.

The opening contest of the afternoon (1.45) sees a field of ten head to the start for the one mile maiden stakes in class two for two-year-old’s. Pantile Warrior for trainers John & Thady Gosden sets the standard here, a Frankel colt who has progressed with each run, only chasing one home at Newbury last time out in a very informative maiden. Of his rivals, Mighty Boy should have more to offer heading over from Ireland having been sent to France first off to finish second in a valuable newcomers race at Deauville.

They race at Goodwood on Tuesday | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Plenty are in with a shout in race two on the Goodwood card (2.20) as seven runners tackle the five furlong handicap in class four. The best chance among the field is likely for Alligator Alley, trained by David O’Meara, who resumed winning ways back at Thirsk in August and was then a solid second over course and distance just ten days ago. Night On Earth has been penalised by the handicapper after scoring at Catterick recently but rates the big danger here as he bids for a fifth victory of the year.

Race three of the afternoon (2.55) is the 11-runner novice stakes in class four over one mile and one furlong and this looks a very hot race for a class four. Forest Gate is getting weight from four previous winners in this field and could take advantage of that for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton, while top jockey William Buick is an eye-catching booking on board the Richard Hughes trained Samra Star, a scorer at Wolverhampton who now switches to turf. The Gosdens have another strong hand in Doncaster winner Radwan, while high-powered trainer William Haggas sends Retracement, a Pontefract winner in July, to Sussex.

Havana Gila got back on track when scoring at Newbury last time out and is taken to follow up in race four at Goodwood on Tuesday (3.30) which is a six furlong nursery contest. She will face a stern examination from Where’s Clare, a Nottingham winner last time out and has top jockey Oisin Murphy on board to steer at Goodwood.

Durham Mark appeals most in race five of the afternoon (4.05) for the Simon and Ed Crisford team, while the penultimate race of the meeting also happens to be the feature of the day at 4.40.

An eight-runner class two contest, the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap, is the feature on the day and sees 2023 Northumberland Plate winner Calling The Wind making a belated return to action after 13-months off - however he has plenty to prove after trailing in ninth when last seen in August last year at this track. 2022 winner of this race Aggagio is back for more and has won four times at Goodwood but is another who needs to bounce back from a poor spin last time around, tallied off and a faller at the last fence at Pumpton in a handicap chase.

Therefore, it could be worth chancing the progressive East India Dock on Tuesday for trainer James Fanshawe, a winner at Salisbury in May and was third of eight in a course and distance handicap nine days ago. Another previous course winner in Master Milliner is taken to fill the second spot for trainer Emma Lavelle.

Finally, the card comes to a close with a 16-runner handicap in class five over the one mile and a furlong distance (5.15), with preference in the finale heading to the Mark Rimell-trained Tiger Beetle, a decisive winner at Haydock on his penultimate start before a fourth of nine finish at Nottingham with a line drawn through that because of a slip. He has top jockey Buick on board as well and runs off the same mark as his last win.

Goodwood selections - Tuesday

1.45 - Pantile Warrior

2.20 - Alligator Alley

2.55 - Forest Gate

3.30 - Havana Gilla

4.05 - Durham Mark

4.40 - East India Dock

5.15 - Tiger Beetle