Most recently they have launched dedicated girls squads at U12 and U14 – and a free girls-only rugby camp takes place each summer.

They have always been mindful to make sure no-one misses out on playing rugby for financial reasons, supporting subsidised membership across the age groups where appropriate.

The club have now taken the next step as they look to encourage children from all backgrounds to play rugby and are launching a new initiative called Rugby For All supported by Sweeptech Environmental Services, a leading supplier of sustainable waste solutions.

Youth rugby is big at Haywards Heath RFC

Rugby For All will make sure all children aged up to 18 who want to play rugby at Heath can do so should family financial circumstances otherwise prevent them from playing.

This support can cover membership fees, travel to the club and away venues or kit, depending on individual circumstances.

Explaining the need for Rugby For All, Phil Herbert, HHRFC Commercial Director, said: “The club have always tried to make sure that all children who want to play rugby can do so even in those cases where families were financially stretched by the cost of membership.

"However this often took place below the radar with age group coaches identifying relevant cases where boys and girls were likely to stop playing without financial support.

"With the current cost of living crisis and other pressures on some local families we wanted to make sure that an initiative was in place to help all children come and play rugby at Heath, whatever their circumstances.

"By raising awareness of HHRFC Rugby for All we hope to attract and retain members from all sectors of the local population, since rugby is one of the most inclusive and friendly sports, often creating relationships that last a lifetime.”

Martin Smith, CEO at Sweeptech Environmental Services, added: “When we heard about HHRFC’s goal via Rugby For All we were very keen to support this initiative and help extend the reach of rugby, thereby improving mentoring and confidence building opportunities that are not always available at home to anyone in the local community who is interested in playing, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

Rugby returns for the new season at Heath for all children aged U6 to U16 plus Colts (U17/U18) this Sunday (Sep 3). There’s regular training for all minis and juniors every Sunday from September to April and extra sessions midweek for some junior age groups.