Rugby: Horsham girls through to national quarter-finals

Horsham RFC’s under-16 girls shone in their National Cup last 16 tie.
By Rugby reporter
Published 1st Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, they secured a coveted spot in the National Cup quarter-finals with a resounding victory over Dartfordians under-16s.

The scoreboard told the tale of their dominance, with Horsham emerging victorious with a convincing 44-14 win.

The match, played with fierce intensity, showcased the Horsham side's exceptional teamwork and strategic prowess.

Horsham RFC's under-16s, who are through to the national cup last eight | Contributed pictureHorsham RFC's under-16s, who are through to the national cup last eight | Contributed picture
The first 20 minutes of the game saw them diligently breaking down Dartfordians, who are currently perched at the top of the Kent Under-16 Girls’ League.

The Horsham players worked tirelessly to dismantle their opponents' defence, demonstrating a commendable level of dedication on the field.

As the game progressed, Horsham's attacking class began to shine through, leaving spectators in awe of their free-flowing rugby.

The players seamlessly transitioned from defence to attack, exhibiting a level of coordination and skill that belied their young age.

The team's ability to adapt and capitalize on opportunities was evident, and it ultimately played a pivotal role in securing their comfortable victory.

Facing off against a formidable Dartfordians side, the Horsham under-16 girls showcased not only their prowess but also their resilience.

Dartfordians, being league leaders in Kent, posed a significant challenge, but Horsham's tenacity and strategic approach proved decisive.

The Horsham girls held their own against their strong opponents, outclassing them with a brand of rugby that left a lasting impression on the spectators.

This victory not only marks a significant achievement for the Horsham under-16 girls but also underscores the depth of talent and dedication within the local rugby community.

As they now advance to the National Cup quarter-finals – the same cup that this team were in the final of last year – Horsham has become a team to watch, a testament to their hard work, commitment, and ability to perform under pressure.

Head coach Lee Collingbourne said: “What an incredible performance from the girls, securing a well-deserved place in the National Cup quarter-finals.

“I couldn't be prouder of each and every player for their dedication, teamwork, and sheer determination on the field.”

Scorers: Penalty – Holly Jackson; Tries – Maia Columbo, Leyla, Evie Collingbourne 2, Anya Geraghty, Lily Earle 2; Conversions Holly Jackson 3.

Horsham RFC’s first XV latest outing ended in a 29-17 loss at Maidenhead.

They will be hoping to recover – with plenty of home support on the sidelines to help them – when they host Bournemouth this Saturday at Coolhurst.

Bournemouth are two points ahead of them at the foot of the Regional 1 South Central table so a win would take Horsham above them.

