Rugby rout: Eastbourne rack up 77 points to sink Shoreham

Both teams were full of confidence following positive pre-season and league resultsShoreham started strongly and played to their size advantage, keeping the game tight until Dylan Becker stopped them exploiting an overlap and intercepted the pass to put Eastbourne in front.

In between two Becker tries was a brilliant team try finished off with power and pace by Gianluca Bianchi who went on to score five tires.

Eastbourne, now full of confidence and executing their fast and accurate style perfectly, were testing the determined Shoreham side.The first half saw new fly half Aaron Hossacks cross for his second try in two games. The remaining tries in the first half were scored by Bianchi for his second and Mason Dowle with an extremely aggressive finish and a superb hand-off, Dowle playing with real purpose after a troubling knee injury.Captain Jake Howe kicked five conversions to make the score 40-5 at half-time.Shoreham scored a slightly bizarre try when both team physios were on the pitch, but it was deserved after a good passage of pressure.

Eastbourne RFC head coach Mayy Pysden gives his troops a pep talk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwisethe referee had a fantastic game and kept it very positive and flowing.The second half brought much of the same from the fit home side, who appear to have found their killer instinct. Bianchi, then Dowle for his second, then Bianchi again all went over.The fourth try of the half was scored by Ian Padget who was rewarded with another start at full back and played very well.

Everyone was very pleased to see him cross for his try.The last 15 minutes saw Eastbourne really turn the screw and Bianchi score his fifth, followed by two excellent tries by the ever dependable Ben Perrott playing at inside centre.

These tries were converted by Aaron Hossacks and Jake Howe.Eastbourne's pack from one to eight plus the front row replacements stood up tall against a big opposing pack, and gave a perfect platform to attack from.Shoreham managed to cross for a second try late on from an interception and kicked the conversion.

They really battled to the end and will give every team they meet a real fight.It finished up a comfortable win for Eastbourne, 77-12.Eastbourne gave a first team league debut to Ronnie Doorey-Palmer, who will be looking to gain full fitness and challenge for a regular place in the XV.Man of the match was Harrison Gibbons playing at scrum half. He probed and tested the Shoreham defence all afternoon, also making some telling breaks and good kicks.The day saw over 50 players turning out for Eastbourne across three teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad