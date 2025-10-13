Three games into the league season, Heath had only a couple of bonus points to show for their efforts after facing three of the top sides in the division – but a trip to newly promoted Old Caterhamians brought a welcome 31-15 win.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heath started strongly against a big Old Cats team and were first on the scoreboard within ten minutes after good work from the pack set up space wide left where winger Oscar Mann opened up the home defence with a deft inside ball that fed full back Josh Pratt who was able to skip past two defenders and run in for a try under the sticks. The conversion was a formality for Tom Wharton and a 0-7 lead.

Old Cats tested the Heath defensive resolve with a number of drives from their big forwards making ground but ultimately unable to breach the red and black defensive line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath carved out their own opportunities but a lack of composure in the red zone and a failure to execute with the try line in sight meant they were unable to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Players battle for possession in a fiercely contested ruck as the referee keeps a close eye on the breakdown

The home side's pressure told and they were able to slot a penalty to pull the score back to 3-7 which is how things stayed until the half time break.

Heath's defensive work continued to keep the Cats attackers at bay and when the home side were penalised just outside their own twenty two for not driving straight at the scrum Wharton was able to restore the margin of the Heath lead with a well struck penalty for 3-10.

Heath's pace of play and ruck speed was now beginning to cause Cats problems and good territory saw Jack Lucas take a quick tap penalty and burst his way through defenders for a score that Wharton converted for 3-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old Cats struck back with a try which started from their own 22 ending with a kick and chase from their winger to pull the scoreboard back to 10-17.

The defensive shift from the Heath defence continued to thwart an increasingly frustrated Old Cats attack and when a series of rucks delivered quick ball which took the visitors deep into the home twenty two it was finished off by Connor Mullins crashing over under the sticks. Wharton added the extras for 10-24.

Heath secured the win and the fourth try bonus point when more swift ball from the forwards saw Wharton flick an inside pass to find the angled run of Charlie Patey-Johns whose line took him beyond the covering tacklers and in for a well worked score which Wharton converted for 10-31.

Old Cats managed a second try from the last play of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Heath's best performance of the season with an old school defensive mentality refusing to yield when repelling the Old Cats heavy weight forwards forcing multiple turnovers but also delivering fast ball at the breakdown when in attack to open up their opponents. Whilst there is still work to do on the training pitch particularly with the set piece this was a useful step forward for Heath who moved up the table with the bonus point win.

The Rams faced a tough away fixture at Hove and while competing well eventually lost 44-8. Whilst the first team have a break this coming weekend, the Rams have a home fixture against Shoreham.