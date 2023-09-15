Run Barns Green athletes are going for gold again (or silver or bronze...)

Gold, silver and bronze medals are back this year for finishers at Run Barns Green.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event takes place on Sunday, September 24, and medals are being reinstated after a four-year absence.

The first 50 men and women finishers in the half marathon and 10k races will receive gold medals. Male and female runners in positions 51-100 in both races will receive silver, with all other finishers receiving bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first 25 men and women in the 5k fun run will receive gold medals, those in positions 26-75 silver and all othes bronze.

Who will nab the medals at Run Barns Green? Contributed picture

All finishers in the Jennings Junior Jog for 4-11-year-olds, will receive a medal.

Chairman of Run Barns Green Nigel Currie commented: “We are delighted to be bringing back gold, silver and bronze medals this year. It has always been popular and gives a more competitive edge to the half marathon, 10k and 5k races.”

The British Association of Road Races announced earlier this year Run Barns Green was voted the eighth best organised event in the country in 2022 and was No1 for races organised by the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This followed other accolades – BARR gave Run Barns Green its annual Committee Award for the organisation, efficiency and coordination of running events.

Once again the official race charity will be St Catherine’s Hospice who do such wonderful work in the local area and who Run Barns Green are delighted to be able to support.

There is plenty of free parking and a warm-up exercise routine prior to all the race. For more, see; runbarnsgreen.org.uk