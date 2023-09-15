BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Run Barns Green athletes are going for gold again (or silver or bronze...)

Gold, silver and bronze medals are back this year for finishers at Run Barns Green.
By Community sport reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event takes place on Sunday, September 24, and medals are being reinstated after a four-year absence.

The first 50 men and women finishers in the half marathon and 10k races will receive gold medals. Male and female runners in positions 51-100 in both races will receive silver, with all other finishers receiving bronze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first 25 men and women in the 5k fun run will receive gold medals, those in positions 26-75 silver and all othes bronze.

Most Popular
Who will nab the medals at Run Barns Green? Contributed pictureWho will nab the medals at Run Barns Green? Contributed picture
Who will nab the medals at Run Barns Green? Contributed picture

All finishers in the Jennings Junior Jog for 4-11-year-olds, will receive a medal.

Chairman of Run Barns Green Nigel Currie commented: “We are delighted to be bringing back gold, silver and bronze medals this year. It has always been popular and gives a more competitive edge to the half marathon, 10k and 5k races.”

The British Association of Road Races announced earlier this year Run Barns Green was voted the eighth best organised event in the country in 2022 and was No1 for races organised by the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This followed other accolades – BARR gave Run Barns Green its annual Committee Award for the organisation, efficiency and coordination of running events.

Once again the official race charity will be St Catherine’s Hospice who do such wonderful work in the local area and who Run Barns Green are delighted to be able to support.

There is plenty of free parking and a warm-up exercise routine prior to all the race. For more, see; runbarnsgreen.org.uk

Full preview next week on this website and in the West Sussex County Times

Related topics:St Catherine