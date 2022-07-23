Run Wednesdays athletes show their colours - and organisational skills

Run Wednesdays at Eastbourne - in their new club colours

First, the club did a takeover of Eastbourne parkrun. Parkruns take place across the world at 9am every Saturday. The events are 5k and take place in parks and open spaces. There is no time limit, and participants can walk, jog or run.

The Eastbourne event, which takes place at Shine Water Park, was marshalled and supported by volunteers from Run Wednesday. Club member Phil Wood acted as race director and organised the crew, who took the opportunity to promote their new magenta club colours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run Wednesdays also ran an aid station at the Eastbourne Ironbourne event, which saw participants compete in the full and half ironman distance events. Cheering on all competitors, in particular Run Wednesdays club member Sarah Case, who completed the half, the Run Wednesdays team ran a station providing water, gel and ice to participants on a day that saw temperatures top 25C.

Eastbourne Rovers' Fin Lumber-Fry got 1500m gold with a Championship record and a personal best

Run Wednesdays coach, Danny Garbett said: “Run Wednesdays team members supported these two local sporting events with smiles, cheers, music and, where necessary, a cooling sprinkling system. It was a pleasure to give time back to our sport and the community.”

If you are interested in running and would like to join a club that supports and volunteers at other local events, check out the Run Wednesdays Face book and Instagram pages.

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

A record number of athletes turned out in scorching conditions to compete in the Sussex Under-13 Track & Field Championships at the weekend – and Eastbourne Rovers had some notable successes.

Kristi Prifiti of Eastbourne Rovers (No43)

More than 420 youngsters took part in the event at the Crawley K2 stadium.

There were several solid displays with one standing out as the performance of the day in the boys’ under-13 1,500m.

From the start, Eastbourne’s Fin Lumber-Fry and Brighton & Hove’s George Gilbert took control, pushing each other until the final straight, when Lumber-Fry proved stronger crossing the line in first with a championship best performance of 4:38.46.

Gilbert’s 4:38.94 would have also been the record had he not been beaten.

Both athletes are highly rated nationally for their PBs with Gilbert eighth and Fry ninth.

Outstanding performances also came from sprinter Kristi Prifiti as she stormed to victory in the 150m (20.40) and 75m silver (10.62).

Prifiti missed out on the gold in the 75m by just 0.01 of a second to Lily Clements from Hastings AC.

Jonah Messer continued his excellent form claiming gold in the 75m hurdles (14.59) and then took bronze in the 800m (2:29).

His teammate Joshua Webster took fourth in both the 75m hurdles (15.68) and the 800m (2:43), with another year in his age category to shine.

A podium performance also came from Evie Lennard in the 1,500m with a strong sprint finish clinching the bronze in an impressive 5:08.

New talented Eastbourne Rover Fisher Winslet showed his athletic capability with a bronze in the high jump (1.20m).

Milla Winslet showed her ability in the high jump clinching the podium bronze (1.25m).

Pearl Winslet narrowly missed out on a podium position with a respectable fourth in the shot put (5.09m).