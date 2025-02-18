Run Wednesdays conquer The Arc

Run Wednesdays ultra runners James Griffiths, Sarah Lawrence and Magdalena Schorner, are celebrating success at the infamous Arc of Attrition race.

The course tackles some of Cornwall's finest coastal paths in tough and challenging winter conditions. The race originally started in 2015, filling a gap in the UK winter trail running calender. What started as a single 100-mile race with 54 runners has not grown into a 100-mile, 50-mile and 25-mile event with hundreds of runners from around the world.

Over 700 runners attempted the 50-mile race this year and with such harsh conditions only 50% of them completed the course. Starting at the famous Minack Theatre, the trail passes through Land's End, St Ives and Godrevy before finishing with steep climbs to Porthtowan.

All three Run Wednesday runners completed the race, with Sarah and Magdelena finishing first and second in their respective age categories.

Sarah Lawrence and James Griffiths on the start line at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall

James, Run Wednesdays' captain, said: "This was the biggest running challenge I'd taken on - the terrain was incredibly tough, not much running, lots of scrambling up and down into every cove and over very rocky and muddy ground.

"The second half of the course was in darkness and rain, but I was elated to finish 90 minutes before the cut off time at midnight. The Run Wednesdays' strength sessions definitely helped me prepare for this iconic race, and I was really grateful for all the club members' support and encouragement."

