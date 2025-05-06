Run Wednesdays run London Marathon - both ways!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty-five runners from Eastbourne-based running club Run Wednesdays completed the marathon in London – though all but one did it the wrong way round.

Twenty-four runners firstly ran the "Reverse London Marathon". The race takes place at midnight before the main event, starting on Birdcage Walk with approximately 600 other runners.

James Griffiths, Run Wednesdays' captain, shared: "It was fantastic to see the sights of London all lit up and we were lucky to time our crossing of Tower Bridge when it was closed to traffic. Runners from the club reached the summit of Blackheath in the early hours for celebratory photos, medals and breakfast.”

Special mention goes to club runner Juliet "Jubly" Bradley who completed her first road marathon.

Run Wednesdays' 'Reverse London Marathon' team

Sarah Lawrence represented the club in the Sunday event with 56,000 other runners after winning her place through a draw organised by Run Wednesdays chair Danny Garbett. The club are awarded a London Marathon place each year as part of their membership with England Athletics.

Sarah said: "I've been entering the London Marathon ballot for years with no joy so I couldn't believe it when I found out in January I had won the Run Wednesday entry. What a privilege to run for my club!

"I knew it would be busy but I certainly wasn't prepared for the sheer volume of runners and crowds, the music, cheers and the sideline high fives. The atmosphere was incredible! Thank you so much to Run Wednesdays for giving me the experience and run such an iconic event - absolute bucket list stuff!"

If you are interested in training for your first marathon, or looking to improve a previous time, please look at the Run Wednesdays Facebook page for the weekly training sessions.